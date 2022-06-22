Fortnite players are getting scared silly by Darth Vader

Fortnite players are pretty scared of Darth Vader, and rightly so.

Just yesterday on June 21, Fortnite debuted the addition of Darth Vader as an event on the in-game map. At the beginning of every game, Vader descends in a spaceship onto the Fortnite map with a retinue of Stormtroopers, waiting in a specified location for players to come and fight him.

It turns out the Sith Lord is actually pretty terrifying. As you can see in the gameplay clip just below, Darth Vader is an absolute force of nature in Fortnite right now, tearing toward players like a man possessed as soon as they've made the mistake of drawing his ire.

Not only does Vader relentlessly pursue players once he's spotted them, but he can actually lob his lightsaber at them, and even pull them back into his deadly reach using the Force. This has undoubtedly spelled doom for countless Fortnite players who've rocked up to Vader thinking they actually stand a chance, all for the prize of claiming his lightsaber if they manage to defeat him.

Vader arrived in Fortnite just a day before the final episode of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series premiered on Disney Plus. Just like in Fortnite, Darth Vader has had a suitably intimidating presence throughout the show so far, appearing numerous times to batter everyone around him. You can head over to our Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 guide for a full look at everything that's been said so far about the show potentially returning in the future.

