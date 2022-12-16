Fortnite players are already obsessed with the My Hero Academia crossover's OP Deku Smash

By Dustin Bailey
published

Very 'ultra', maybe a little too 'plus'

Fortnite's Deku Smash
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite has gone well and truly plus ultra in its My Hero Academia crossover, and even with all the new skins, the real highlight is the downright OP Deku Smash.

Like the Dragon Ball Kamehameha before it, the Deku Smash is a mythic item that can be found in special themed drops - either MHA vending machines or giant All Might-shaped supply drops. The Deku Smash is basically a giant punch; you'll sail forward to carry out a melee attack, and the force will carry forward into a damaging air blast.

Damaging may be underselling it a tad. As in the anime, this is a beyond-hurricane-force wind that'll punch a hole straight through any opponents or structures. If the punch doesn't kill you, the air blast can snipe you out of the sky, and players have already been putting it to great use.

See more
See more
See more
See more

While Fortnite never really was about petty ideas like "balance," it does seem that there are at least a few checks on Deku Smash's power. Or, at least, some players keep killing themselves in the most embarrassing ways using it.

See more
See more

Either way, between the Kamehameha and the Deku Smash, the most terrifying thing in Fortnite continues to be the sound of a Shonen Jump protagonist screaming.

See more

Of course, there's more to Fortnite x My Hero Academia than a single power-up. The crossover also brings Deku, Bakugo, Uraraka, and All Might skins to the item shop, and offers a replica of the Hero Training Gym that you can access with island code 6917-7775-5190.

If this keeps up we're gonna have to add Fortnite to our list of the best anime games.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.