Fortnite players are already obsessed with the My Hero Academia crossover's OP Deku Smash

Fortnite has gone well and truly plus ultra in its My Hero Academia crossover, and even with all the new skins, the real highlight is the downright OP Deku Smash.

Like the Dragon Ball Kamehameha before it, the Deku Smash is a mythic item that can be found in special themed drops - either MHA vending machines or giant All Might-shaped supply drops. The Deku Smash is basically a giant punch; you'll sail forward to carry out a melee attack, and the force will carry forward into a damaging air blast.

Damaging may be underselling it a tad. As in the anime, this is a beyond-hurricane-force wind that'll punch a hole straight through any opponents or structures. If the punch doesn't kill you, the air blast can snipe you out of the sky, and players have already been putting it to great use.

my hero academia deku's smash mythic is op! pic.twitter.com/VFoqpxjUDkDecember 16, 2022 See more

Novo item mítico "Deku Smash" no Fortnite!Esse jogo não é mais de Battle Royale. pic.twitter.com/5RG2lbTnxrDecember 16, 2022 See more

Deku’s Smash is cool because it makes me feel like I'm good at Fortnite pic.twitter.com/aJjBGk3ICnDecember 16, 2022 See more

First game in the My Hero event and I got 7 elims with Deku’s Smash, it’s so much fun 😭 pic.twitter.com/TpUkfNySrYDecember 16, 2022 See more

While Fortnite never really was about petty ideas like "balance," it does seem that there are at least a few checks on Deku Smash's power. Or, at least, some players keep killing themselves in the most embarrassing ways using it.

My experience with the new Deku's Smash pic.twitter.com/RLlWP2RvtLDecember 16, 2022 See more

Deku smashFirst of the chapter pic.twitter.com/yLdgETTHboDecember 16, 2022 See more

Either way, between the Kamehameha and the Deku Smash, the most terrifying thing in Fortnite continues to be the sound of a Shonen Jump protagonist screaming.

POV a random player walks up to you and uses the deku smash pic.twitter.com/a0SwIw8lfRDecember 16, 2022 See more

Of course, there's more to Fortnite x My Hero Academia than a single power-up. The crossover also brings Deku, Bakugo, Uraraka, and All Might skins to the item shop, and offers a replica of the Hero Training Gym that you can access with island code 6917-7775-5190.

If this keeps up we're gonna have to add Fortnite to our list of the best anime games.