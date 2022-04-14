Fortnite is throwing its own month-long version of Coachella

The latest Fortnite crossover brings the art and music of the Coachella festival to Epic Games' battle royale.

As Epic announced today, from now through May 16 Fortnite's Joyride vehicle will air songs featuring 30 artists from the Coachella 2022 lineup, which you can view in full on the event's website .

Naturally, a new Fortnite event means new getups to collect, and this Coachella crossover will see two full waves of cosmetics. The first is out later today, April 14, packing pickaxes and bling styled after neon sharks, electric guitars, and cactuses (for some reason). There are also two outfits with "Cosmic Equalizer" variants that are "reactive to music," which is a nice touch.

The next batch of swag is coming April 21 with two more music-sensitive outfits and some summer-ready accessories like – checks notes – an astronaut helmet and a castle on a stick. These will be bundled together, but you can also get them separately if you just like one or two pieces.

Epic's hosting a Fortnite community photography through April 29 to spotlight players celebrating Coachella in Fortnite, and you don't need to wear the new skins to participate in the #Fortography.

"As Coachella continues to scale online, we recognize the importance of creating fun digital experiences to drive engagement and build community," says Coachella innovation lead Sam Schoonover.

It turns out there's already a "Coachellaverse" in the works and Fortnite is just the next major addition to the event's digital offerings. This year's physical event kicks off tomorrow, April 15, and runs through April 24, but the organizers are also apparently looking into ways to connect "both on-site and at-home."