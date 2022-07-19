Fortnite gets an 'Anime Legends' pack without any anime legends

Fortnite has a brand new Anime Legends Pack that, uh, doesn't include any anime legends.

Earlier today on July 19, Epic revealed the brand new Anime Legends Pack for Fortnite that launches later this year in October. The pack is headlined by three original Fortnite characters in anime stylings, accompanied by a slate of individual cosmetic items for each character, which probably isn't what players were actually expecting from a pack called Anime Legends.

The Anime Legends Pack makes its premiere this October 2022.

That's chiefly because Fortnite does actually feature some anime legends in its expansive roster of guest characters. Just earlier this year for example, the likes of Naruto, Hinata, Kakashi, and others from the hit manga/anime series were added to Epic's battle royale game, available to purchase as new skins with V-Bucks in the item store.

What's more, rumors of a Dragon Ball collaboration in Fortnite have been circling for well over a few weeks now. Dataminers on Twitter (opens in new tab) have been combing through update files to find references to in-game challenges, for example, which are actually themed around the historic manga/anime series and make mention of certain characters.

Therefore, it's not entirely unrealistic for Fortnite players to expect anime legends in an Anime Legends pack, when Fortnite is actually already offering anime legends in its in-game item store. If you head over to the ResetEra (opens in new tab) thread announcing the new Anime Legends pack, you'll find plenty of comments voicing the same opinion. This Anime Legends pack might not satiate players, but there's always more offers on the horizon.

Speaking of Dragon Ball, video game legends from across the world came together last month to re-enact one of the manga's arcs in fabulous fashion.