Fortnite Flakes Power: How to unlock his outfit and items

The Fortnite Flakes Power event sees the arrival of popular Brazilian content creator João 'Flakes Power' Sampaio in the battle royale's Icon Series, with a selection of cosmetics to unlock and a tournament to compete in. In addition to that, there are also a selection of handpicked islands in Creative mode with a Flakes Power theme, which you can find by browsing the Epic Pick’s Discover row. If you want to take a break from earning Fortnite Cold Blooded Medallions and work on something else for a bit, then here's how to get the Flakes Power outfit in Fortnite and enter the Super Flakes Cup.

How to get the Fortnite Flakes Power outfit and more

The Fortnite Flakes Power outfit and other cosmetics will be available in the Item Shop from February 25 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am GMT (February 26).

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once they become available, you'll be able to purchase the following items:

Flakes Power outfit

Get Flakey emote (included with outfit)

(included with outfit) Electro-Crest back bling (included with outfit)

(included with outfit) Electric Crescents pickaxe

Each of these items comes with an alternate Phantom Power style option, and you can use the Get Flakey built-in emote to switch your outfit between the two looks during a match. It's also possible to unlock some of these items early, and pick up two exclusive cosmetics, by taking part in the Super Flakes Cup, which we have details on below.

How to enter the Super Flakes Cup in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Super Flakes Cup in Fortnite will be running on February 23, and each region will have a three-hour window to take part – you can find more details by going to the Compete tab in the game lobby. This is a Duos Zero Build tournament, and you can play up to ten matches while it's active to earn points for eliminations and finishing 25th or above. At the end of the tournament the top point scorers in each region will receive the Flakes Power outfit, Electro-Crest back bling, and Electric Crescents pickaxe before they go live on the Item Shop, but all players can unlock exclusive cosmetics by reaching the following scores: