Forspoken extended cut trailer shows more splashy battle magic

The Forspoken title announcement trailer now has an extended cut version, featuring new glimpses of Frey's brief encounter with a "motherfucking dragon" and her combat magic.

Square Enix released the new trailer for the upcoming PS5 and PC game on its official YouTube account today. If you haven't watched the first version of the trailer since its big debut , you might not realize that this is a recut version - but watch closely and you'll see the scene with the aforementioned dragon starts slightly earlier, and that there are some new snippets of combat encounters. My favorite part is when Frey launches a rocky barrage at some kind of freaky bear monster while telling it to fuck off.

The extended cut also features a new interview with Ella Balinska, who portrays Frey in both performance capture and voice: "Forspoken is the first video game that I've been involved in, and is my first time doing performance capture, and I am loving every single second of it. Frey is a character I immediately connected with when this project was first brought to me. She's real, she's raw, she's a girl who both figuratively and literally has lost her way, and she's fighting for survival as she discovers where she fits in the world."

Forspoken is still set to arrive sometime in 2022, and Square Enix is promising that more information about the game is set to come "later this year."