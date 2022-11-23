Former Square Enix Montreal games including Deus Ex Go and Hitman Sniper are shutting down

Studio Onoma, which was previously known as Square Enix Montreal, is shutting down a few of its mobile titles.

In a statement shared to Twitter (opens in new tab) earlier today, the studio announced the shuttering of four mobile titles: Arena Battle Champions, Deus Ex Go, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, and Space Invaders: Hidden Heroes. Not only are they being removed from their respective storefronts on December 1, but they won't even be playable at all after January 4. You also can't buy anything in those games anymore and any existing purchases you have won't be refunded, so be sure to use 'em up in the next few weeks.

Here's the full statement we got today:

"Arena Battle Champions, Deus Ex GO, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows and Space Invaders: Hidden Heroes will be shutting down on January 4th.

The games will be removed from the App Store/Google Play Store on December 1st, and current players will not be able to access the games past January 4th.

Effective immediately, in-game purchases are stopped. We encourage prior in-game purchases to be used before January 4th, as they will not be refunded.

On behalf of the development team, we would like to thank you for playing our games."

Studio Onoma was shuttered earlier this month, just a few weeks after it was rebranded from its old Square Enix moniker. There's still no sign that other popular Onoma games, like Lara Croft Go and Hitman Go, are doomed to shut down in the near future. It's also been reported that Eidos Montreal wasn't affected by Studio Onoma's closure and that a new Deus Ex game is in "very early development."

Looking for something new to play on the go? Here are the best iPhone games available now.