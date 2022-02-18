Former PlayStation head says he's played an "unreleased Soulslike game," but it's almost certainly not Bloodborne 2

Former PlayStation head Shuhei Yoshida has teased that an “unreleased Soulslike game” is on the way for PlayStation players.

Revealed in a tweet , Yoshida, who is now head of PlayStation’s indie game efforts, made a list of the last few games they had played. The list consisted of Horizon Forbidden West , Genshin Impact, Sifu , an "unreleased puzzle action" game, and an "unreleased Soulslike" game.

Shortly after this tweet, Yoshida followed up with a reply to their original tweet clarifying that the "unreleased Soulslike" they mentioned was not Elden Ring. This of course resulted in Bloodborne fans flooding Yoshida’s mentions with speculation that the "unreleased Soulslike" game could actually be Bloodborne 2.

The last one is not Elden RingFebruary 18, 2022 See more

Although an announcement about a follow up to the 2015 action-RPG game would make a lot of people very happy, what’s more likely is that Yoshida was instead making reference to Salt and Sanctuary (which is due out on May 10, 2022) or even Lies of P, another upcoming dark-fantasy title.

Fans of FromSoftware’s games can be forgiven for jumping to this conclusion however as last summer it was revealed that FromSoftware might be working on a PS5 exclusive , however this also is very unlikely to be Bloodborne 2 as well.

It’s not all bad news though. In fact, Elden Ring , another highly anticipated FromSoftware game will be available to play in just one weeks time. However, if it’s a new Bloodborne adventure you’re looking for specifically, a fellow Soulslike fan has spent the last year creating a Bloodborne PS1 demake - which is playable on PC for free.