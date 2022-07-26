Former Dragon Age producer is making a triple-A horror game under D&D publisher Wizards

Former Dragon Age producer Christian Dailey has announced a new studio at D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast called Skeleton Key, which is at work on a triple-A horror game.

"Very excited to announce that we've started a new AAA game studio with the amazing folks at Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast," Dailey says in a tweet (opens in new tab). "It's early days right now at Skeleton Key, but looking forward to sharing more soon. Please keep a lookout and check our open roles!"

The official site (opens in new tab) notes that the studio's "mission is to create immersive gameplay, unique stories, and thought-provoking moments of suspense and horror that guide players to have fun while facing their fears," and job listings (opens in new tab) make it clear that this will, indeed, be a horror game.

While job listings often provide a few clues about what to expect from games early in production, there aren't many details here - though the cinematics director position (opens in new tab) does indicate that you can expect cinematic cutscenes with motion-captured characters.

Most recently, Dailey had served as the executive producer of Dragon Age 4. Before that, he was the studio director overseeing Anthem. He announced his departure from BioWare in February 2022, saying that the "Dragon Age team is killing it and the game is in amazing hands."

Skeleton Key is a subsidiary of Wizards of the Coast, which is itself a subsidiary of Hasbro. While Wizards is best known as the overseer of Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, it's been investing in a number of video game studios in recent years. Other Wizards-owned gaming ventures include Archetype Entertainment, built by a number of other BioWare veterans, and Tuque Games, the studio behind the new Dark Alliance.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is officially the title of the next game in the series.