Former Breath of the Wild dev's "dress-up adventure game" is the prettiest thing I've ever seen

Upcoming fantasy adventure game Infinity Nikki has just got its first trailer, and it's the prettiest thing I've ever seen.

Headed up by former Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game designer Kentaro Tominaga (thanks Gematsu (opens in new tab) / IGN China (opens in new tab)) and developed by Paper Games, Infinity Nikki is part of the Nikki Up2U series, which started life as a series of dress-up mobile games. It looks like things have been shaken up drastically for the fifth instalment of the series, though, as Infinity Nikki is a 3D platformer adventure with dress-up elements.

As you can see from the trailer below, this time main protagonist Nikki is heading to the fantasy world of Miraland, where she will be joined by the adorable cat sidekick Momo as she uses different outfits to take on new abilities and explore the open-world setting. The visuals of this game look like they take a lot of inspiration from fairytales and Disney films, with a potential Alice in Wonderland reference in the trailer.

The gameplay appears varied as well. Nikki can be seen performing a bunch of platforming techniques before later going on to use outfit-dependent magic, and even a dandelion seed glider at one point. There are even some RPG elements to this game as during one section of the four-minute trailer we see Nikki fishing as well as catching "bugs", fighting enemies, and purchasing new outfits from a store.

Infinity Nikki certainly looks interesting, but unfortunately, we haven't got a release date for this title just yet. All we do know is that it's set to come to PC, PS4, and PS5 , as well as iOS and Android devices.

Either way, I'm super excited to explore more of Miraland whenever Infinity Nikki does eventually release.