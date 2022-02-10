Forget Series X - you can now save $20 on an Xbox Series S bundle

Rare discounts head to the Xbox Series S

With Xbox Series X stock being increasingly difficult to come by, opting for the cheaper console can pay out big this week thanks to some incredible Xbox Series S bundles from Dell. These offers pack additional controllers for $20 off, but you might want to hurry - these are being scooped up quick. 

The cheapest Xbox Series S bundle up for grabs today is the plain and simple additional controller. You're getting the $299 console and the $50 controller for just $327.99 all in here, but considering this has already been 52% claimed at the time of writing, we wouldn't hang about. 

Or, if you're keen to maximise your value, you can opt for the slightly more expensive Fortnite / Rocket League bundle. This Xbox Series S deal will send you home with plenty of virtual coins for each title, as well as an additional controller for $339.98 ($20 off the $359.98 price). You're saving a little less overall here, as that bundle often comes in at the same price as the console itself, but it's still a rare offer not to be missed. 

You'll find more information about both of these Xbox Series S bundles just below, and all the latest deals on the best Xbox accessories to pair with your console further down the page. 

Today's best Xbox Series S bundle deals

