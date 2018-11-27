For the next six hours on Cyber Monday, get $60 off this wild Chewbacca interactive toy

Cyber Monday deals may be rapidly withering away, but there's still hope (and ridiculously cute toys) for Star Wars fans. Witness: this fully interactive Chewbacca plush for $69.92 at Amazon - $60 off the sticker price. He walks, he talks, he roars and snores — truly a dream come true for anyone who always wanted their very own Wookie, without all the fur clumps and occasional dismemberments. Want an affordable way to get your kid(s) into Star Wars, or a way to circumvent your landlord's strict no pets policy? This is the intergalactic furball for you — he even purrs contentedly when you scratch his head!