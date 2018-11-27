Popular

For the next six hours on Cyber Monday, get $60 off this wild Chewbacca interactive toy

By

Grab a chatty wookie in one of the most adorable Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday deals may be rapidly withering away, but there's still hope (and ridiculously cute toys) for Star Wars fans. Witness: this fully interactive Chewbacca plush for $69.92 at Amazon - $60 off the sticker price. He walks, he talks, he roars and snores — truly a dream come true for anyone who always wanted their very own Wookie, without all the fur clumps and occasional dismemberments. Want an affordable way to get your kid(s) into Star Wars, or a way to circumvent your landlord's strict no pets policy? This is the intergalactic furball for you — he even purrs contentedly when you scratch his head!

Interactive plush Chewbacca by furReal for $69.92 (was $129.99) at Amazon
Alan Bradley

Alan's one of the hardware guys at GamesRadar, and has been writing about games for over a decade. He loves gadgets and new technology, speedy race cars, and the glitter of C-beams in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. Find him @chapelzero on Twitter for lengthy conversation about CRPGs of the early 90s and to debate the merits of the serial comma.