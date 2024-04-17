After season 4 snagged a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, one of Apple's best sci-fi shows confirms season 5 and a spin-off series

For All Mankind has been renewed for a fifth season, with Apple also ordering a brand new spin-off series.

The critically acclaimed sci-fi series explores an alternate history where the Soviet Union becomes the first country to land humans on the moon, thus furthering the global Space Race.

Created by Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi, and Ronald D. Moore, the series hit Apple TV Plus in 2019 and was quickly renewed for a second season, which premiered in 2021 and sits at a 100% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 3 premiered in 2022. Season 4 wrapped up in January of this year, which also holds a 100% Fresh rating.

The ensemble cast includes Joel Kinnaman, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Krys Marshall, Cythy Wu, Coral Peña, Edi Gathegi, Toby Kebbell, and Daniel Stern.

"Our fascination with the Soviet space program has grown with every season of 'For All Mankind,'" said executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. "The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race. We could not be more excited to continue building out the alternate history universe of 'For All Mankind' with our partners at Apple and Sony."

The spin-off series, titled Star City, also helmed by Wolpert, Nedivi, Moore, is a "propulsive paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race - when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon." The new series will focus on the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program.

All four seasons of For All Mankind are streaming now on Apple TV Plus.