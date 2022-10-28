Florence Pugh to star in Alexander Skarsgard's directorial debut

Florence Pugh has signed on to star in Alexander Skarsgard's first feature film, The Pack.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the film follows "a group of documentarians who brave the remote wilderness of Alaska in an effort to save a nearly extinct species of wolves. When the crew is brought back together at a prestigious awards ceremony, tensions flare as a deadly truth threatens to unravel their work. The team lived through the harsh elements of the wild but will a secret they share survive the night?"

Skarsgard will direct and co-star in the film, marking his directorial debut.

Pugh is one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, with starring roles as scientist Jean Tatlock in the upcoming Christopher Nolan drama Oppenheimer, Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two, and as Lib Wright in the soon-to-be-released Netflix period drama The Wonder. She previously starred in Midsommar and Little Women, and most starred alongside Harry Styles in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling. Pugh will also be in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie, reprising her role as Yelena Belova, sister to Black Widow.

Though his career started in 1984, Skarsgard rose to global stardom as vampire Eric Northman in HBO's fantasy horror series True Blood. He starred in the Emmy Award-winning drama Big Little Lies, and has a recurring role on Succession as Lukas Matsson. The actor also played himself on a season 4 episode of Atlanta.

The Pack begins shooting in March.

