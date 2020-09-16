Flight Simulator 2020 Best Mods: How to find and install mods and custom liveries

The best Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 mods are just what you need if you're getting tired of the aircraft and environments in the base game. These Flight Simulator 2020 mods let you tweak the experience to your liking. Whether you’re looking for absurd craft from the depths of pop culture or just a means to fix and polish certain locations, our guide to the best Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 mods will no doubt have something for you.

Here’s a selection of the most interesting modifications available in Flight Simulator 2020, as well as a short guide on where to find them and how to install them, depending on what version of the game you own and where you’ve installed Microsoft Flight Simulator.

How to find Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 mods

If you’re on the lookout for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 mods, the best place to look is certainly the NexusMods page for the game. From there you can dig into pages upon pages of new aircraft, liveries and landmarks. If you can’t find what you’re looking for there, there’s also the MSFS Addons website, which splits the mod types into planes, skins and scenery for easy access.

How to install mods in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

If you want to install Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 mods, you’re going to have to figure out where you installed the game. This sounds easy in practice but given the game’s arcane installation method, it’s actually a bit tricky.

If you’ve had any trouble installing you may be familiar, but here’s a quick reminder of the string you need to navigate to in order to find the mod folder. A quick tip is to type %appdata% in the Windows search bar to open the folder quickly, then navigate back to ‘Local’ to progress and find your Microsoft Flight Simulator files. Of course, if you didn’t install the game to your C:\ drive as recommended, head to the drive you have chosen and continue with the string from there.

Windows Store Installation location

C:\Users\[Computer Name]\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\Community

Steam Installation:

C:\Users\[Computer Name]\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.FlightDashboard_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\Community

Once you’ve figured it out, all you need to do is drag your mods to the community folder in the string. Most mods arrive in a ZIP/RAR format, so all you need to do is extract them directly into the ‘Community’ directory.

The best Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 mods

The Yokohama Gundam

If you care about realism in Microsoft Flight Simulator, then you definitely want to make sure that the 60-foot Gundam that has been built to loom over the Yokohama Gundam Factory in Tokyo, Japan is visible in your game. This mod does just that, adding a lovingly crafted 3D model of the mech so that you can bask in its overwhelming presence.

Disneyland Paris

Our current situation has made visiting theme parks quite tricky, so I extend my thanks to this crafty modder who has managed to add Disneyland Paris to the base game of Microsoft Flight Simulator . This means you can head to Chessy and gawp at the iconic castle from above, reminiscing about the Tower of Terror from the comfort and safety of your aircraft.

Buckingham Palace

You may have heard that Microsoft Flight Simulator’s all-encompassing artificial intelligence has turned Buckingham Palace into a block of flats . If that’s something you think needs remedying, then you can fix that with this lovely 3D model that better represents the London residence of Queen Elizabeth II.

Godzilla

Realism enthusiasts may also want to take a look at this mod that grafts in Godzilla, King of the Monsters. If you dream of using an imposing radioactive dinosaur as a landmark in the San Francisco Bay Area, then this meticulous 3D model will suit your needs.

Liveries Megapack

All jokes aside, if you want your planes to display typical commercial liveries, then this megapack is essential. The current version of the package adds 323 liveries across 15 in-game aircraft , so you’re bound to find a passenger plane decal that you’re familiar with, from British Airways to… Ferrari?

Swissport Ground Service Uniforms

If you want to really get into the nitty-gritty of airport life, you can also download this mod pack that makes all of the ground service teams in Microsoft Flight Simulator wear those iconic Swissport uniforms. For the dedicated, fashion is a key factor in the Flight Sim experience.

Hogwarts

Back to unreality, this modder has managed to graft in a number of famous landmarks from the Harry Potter series into Microsoft Flight Simulator, with the main event being Hogwarts Castle . The pack also includes a Quidditch Stadium and Hagrid’s hovel, so you can fly over Harry’s old stomping grounds. Now we just need a mod that adds a flying Ford Anglia…

Yosemite National Park

One of the most stunning locations on Earth, the Yosemite Valley has been lovingly recreated for implementation in Microsoft Flight Simulator. If you’re constantly flying over this expanse in the base game wishing that it would have some more detail, then this is the mod for you. Even the supplementary images are awe-inspiring.

Kennedy Space Center

