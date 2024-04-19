Five years after its announcement, The Wolf Among Us 2 is still "in production" and gets four new screenshots

Five years after it was first announced, The Wolf Among Us 2 is "now in production" at Telltale, and here are four new screenshots to prove it.

On April 19, The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley shared the screenshots below with the caption: "New images from The Wolf Among Us 2, now in production." Each image features Telltale's signature graphic novel-style art and shows series protagonist Bigby exploring Fabletown and even investigating a crime scene.

We first heard that Telltale planned to release a sequel to its 2013 adventure game back in 2019 at The Game Awards. Since then, we've had the first The Wolf Among Us 2 trailer via a reveal event in 2022, but due to a lot going on behind the scenes, we haven't had much to go off of for a while.

Keighley's choice of words is slightly confusing, as it could suggest that Telltale has only recently started working on the sequel. We know this isn't the case though, as Telltale said it had "started work on this in 2020" when it announced The Wolf Among Us 2 had been delayed out of 2023 as its developer switched to Unreal Engine 5. At the time of writing, we don't have a new release date for the game.

There were concerns that the project had been dropped altogether after Telltale laid off an unspecified number of developers in 2023. Shortly after, the developer reassured fans by saying: "All projects currently in development are still in production." More recently, the studio shared a statement with IGN, explaining that the sequel "remains in production internally at Telltale" after it was revealed Life is Strange: True Colors studio Deck Nine was working on a pre-production script.

Hopefully, these new screenshots mean we'll get an update on Bigby and all his fairy tale friends in the not-too-distant future.

