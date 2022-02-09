The Wolf Among Us 2 debuts first trailer and 2023 release window

Telltale Games debuted the first full The Wolf Among Us 2 trailer today alongside a fresh 2023 release window.

As announced a couple days ago, the new The Wolf Among Us 2 trailer and accompanying interview with the developers aired in a stream hosted by The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley. The trailer picks up on episode 1 of the new season and introduces a story set roughly six months after the events of the original game. Bigby, suspended as sheriff and protector of Fabletown, is in anger management while Snow White has found herself in a new role as Deputy Mayor following the purging of the corrupt old administration.

This story is developing...