The Wolf Among Us 2 is unaffected as Telltale lays off an unspecified number of developers

Telltale has laid off an unspecified number of developers.

Telltale itself released the statement just below yesterday, October 5, in the late hours of the day. The Wolf Among Us 2 studio confirmed that a number of developers had been let go, but stopped short of confirming how many staffers had been impacted by the cuts.

However, the developer did confirm that "all projects currently in development are still in production" at the time of writing. This means that those looking forward to The Wolf Among Us 2, which is still slated to launch at some point next year in 2024, can take solace in the fact that it's still on the way.

The first we heard of the Telltale layoffs came earlier in the day yesterday. The developer below took to Twitter to reveal that Telltale had laid off "most of" its staffers earlier last month in September. The developer couldn't give an update on how The Wolf Among Us 2 had been impacted, however.

This is a sore subject, but I feel it necessary to add to the gaming layoff news: Telltale laid most of us off early September. Status of TWAU2, I can't say (NDA).Now, I focus on what matters to me—my own game, and the following words:Games industry, we must UNIONIZE. 1/5October 5, 2023

The developer points out how the layoffs at Telltale came just a matter of weeks after the developer acquired Flavourworks, a studio based in the UK. You might know the studio from FMV game Erica, but Telltale's statement didn't reveal whether any staff at Flavourworks had been impacted by the layoffs.

Telltale is just the latest game developer to lay off staff over the last few months. Yesterday, news broke that BioWare had parted ways with unionized QA staffers, while was preceded by Naughty Dog laying off dozens of contractors. Indie developers have also been affected - studio Dang was forced to close after five years, even after shaping acclaimed title Boomerang X.

Telltale previously revealed that The Wolf Among Us 2 will "stand on its own," so you don't need to have played Bigby's first adventure before the sequel.