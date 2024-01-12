Five Nintendo Switch exclusives that should be on your radar in 2024

As we wade deeper into 2024, these Nintendo Switch exclusives deserve to stay on your radar. With so many new games for 2024 now close enough to touch, you'd be forgiven for losing track of all the upcoming Switch games amid the fray. Don't worry, though, because we've done the sifting for you and have picked out the five Nintendo Switch exclusives to keep an eye on.

This year is looking chock-full of Super Mario games, from a remaster of a classic GameCube exclusive to Princess Peach's first spin-off in decades. We could also finally be seeing the new Metroid Prime game this year if we're lucky, though the details on that one are looking few and far between. Any one of the titles listed below could someday join the greats on our list of the best Switch exclusives ever, but for now, here are all the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusives to look out for in 2024, complete with release dates where possible.

Mario vs Donkey Kong

Developer: In house

Release date: February 16

Whether or not you played the original Mario vs Donkey Kong on GameBoy Advance back in 2004, it's worth keeping an eye on the remake. With enhanced graphics and a co-op mode being added, Mario vs Donkey Kong sees the little red plumber going head-to-head against his iconic gorilla-like nemesis in a platforming action adventure that's been totally revamped for the modern Nintendo console.

The GBA original was a stalwart favorite once upon a time, but it's not as easy to come by these days without ready access to its decades-old hardware. The remake looks set to introduce new legions of fans to Mario and Donkey Kong's age-old rivalry, and that's just one reason it's on our list of top Switch exclusives to pick up in 2024.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Developer: In house

Release date: March 22

19 years on from Super Princess Peach, Mario's resident royal will be taking center stage in Princess Peach Showtime. The vibrant action platformer features Peach attempting to rescue a theater from the evil wiles of Grape and the Sour Bunch, who threaten to spoil the show and Peach's night along with it. Expect wild costume changes and unique stage settings as the princess battles her way through Grape's lackeys on her quest to restore order to the theater for good. If you always play Peach in Mario Kart, this is one upcoming Switch exclusive you can't forget about this year.

Paper Mario: Thousand Year Door remaster

Developer: In house

Release date: TBC 2024

Another one for fans of classic Mario games, one of the best Mario games ever is getting a shiny new remaster in 2024. Paper Mario: Thousand Year Door will see Mario setting out to rescue Princess Peach from the X-Nauts, all in a stunning 2D art style that retains the heart of the side-scrolling GameCube original while adding some more modern flourishes. We might not have a release date confirmed just yet, but Nintendo has been hinting that its return to this classic RPG adventure will be in our hands later this year.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

Developer: In house

Release date: Summer 2024

Another Switch exclusive to keep on your radar this year is Luigi's Mansion 2 HD. The remastered version enhances the 2013 original, allowing you to team up with fellow paranormal investigators and explore the ghoulish perils of Luigi's haunted mansion. Given how the Nintendo DS version, then titled Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, was released over a decade ago now, fans of Luigi's Mansion 3 who missed out its predecessor will want to get their hands on this spooky gem. According to Nintendo, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD should launch something this summer: perfect for some pre-Halloween paranormal shenanigans.

Metroid Prime 4

Developer: Retro Studios

Release date: TBC

Perhaps the most mysterious Switch game to watch for in 2024 is the new Metroid Prime game. A rocky developmental period has underscored Metroid Prime 4 for years now, but with Retro Studios having taken over its development in 2019, this might be the year we finally get a meaningful temperature check on how Samus is faring in his latest adventure. Although we're still very hazy on the details as far as a storyline is concerned, we're hopeful that having the trilogy's original developer studio back on board will spell great things for Metroid Prime 4 – whenever Nintendo wants to give us a glimpse of it.