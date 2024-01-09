Five Nights at Freddy's fans are already sharing their hopes for the sequel, including a big cameo

It's official, a Five Night's at Freddy's sequel is in the works – and fans are already sharing their hopes for the horror follow-up. For starters, they're keen for a well-known YouTuber to make a cameo...

After Josh Hutcherson, who plays troubled security guard Mike in the video game adaptation, revealed that a second movie is in development recently, gamers and genre fans alike took to Reddit to speculate on what's to come.

"I hope Markiplier gets to appear in this one," one user said on the thread. "It sucks he couldn't make the first one because of scheduling conflicts with Iron Lung."

"Probably will," another replied, hopefully, before explaining that Mark 'Markiplier' Fischbach was originally signed up to play ill-fated night watchman Fritz Smith in the first film. "I'm willing to bet he'll be Jeremy Fitzgerald in the next one." In the Clickteam games, Fitzgerald appears in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, which acts as a prequel to its predecessor.

Playing as Fitzgerald, players have to try and avoid being murdered by the haunted animatronics that walk the halls of Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria every night. If you make it a full week into the job, Fitzgerald gets told he's being moved to days and that Smith, mentioned above, will be taking over when it comes to the graveyard shift.

While Hutcherson teased the sequel, it's worth noting that he never explicitly said that he was involved: "I'm excited to see what they are doing next." Could that mean that the second outing will have a different actor and protagonist at its center, as fans suggest? Only time will tell.

Elsewhere, fans said they'd love to see Mangle, the foxlike animatronic, also from the second game, show up too.

"I really hope they attempt Mangle in this movie, that will be a puppeteering achievement," said one, as another wrote: "They f***ing better have Mangle. Imagine how banger that puppet would be."

"Seeing Mangle crawl through a vent, chasing someone, would be nightmare fuel. I want this to happen."

Others? Well, they just want the next film to up the fright factor: "As much as I love the movie, I hope the sequel will be scarier."

"I think we would all feel so fortunate to be able to continue making movies in this universe and with these characters," director Emma Tammi previously told SFX magazine. "It'll all depend on how things go with this first one, but should we be lucky enough to make more, I would absolutely want to be involved and would feel lucky to be included in those sequels, should they happen." Well, given it made over $289 million from a budget, it's hardly surprising there's more robot-related scares on the way...

