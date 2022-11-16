First look - Han Solo's first "wife" Sana Starros in her first solo series

Han Solo's first "wife" Sana Starros is getting the headline treatment in February 2023 as the star of her first solo comic book series, announced in October at New York Comic Con. Now the publisher is showing off the series's first interior pages, which you can check out below.

Star Wars: Sana Starros is a five-issue series from Marvel Comics written by New York Times bestselling author Justina Ireland and illustrated by Pere Pérez.

Star Wars: Sana Starros #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The character was introduced in writer Jason Aaron and artist John Cassaday's Star Wars #6 in 2015 as the long-lost wife of Han Solo, but of course that turned out to be all part of a smuggling job gone wrong.

Sana is considered Star Wars canon in the same way as Black Krrsantan, another Marvel Comics character who was later introduced in live-action in The Boom of Boba Fett. The character has since made numerous comics appearances, including as a partner to another popular original Marvel character Doctor Aphra, the first and only other original Marvel character besides Sana to get her own series.

Like Han Solo, Sana has put aside her scoundrel-ish, smuggling interests to aid the Rebellion against the Empire. Marvel has promised the series will show a new side to the character, reveal her origins, and introduce her extended family, "who have just become entangled with the Empire."

Star Wars: Sana Starros #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Justina and Pere give you the kind of Star Wars joy ride that old and new fans will thrill and smile too," editor Mark Paniccia says. "It's jam-packed with action, hilarity, and characters you're sure to fall in love with. Plus we discover some Starros family secrets that will surprise even Sana!"

According to the publisher, fresh off of a string of disappointments, Sana returns to her family at their ancestral home for some rest and relaxation. But the reunion is cut short when Stormtroopers crash the party, asking questions that only the Starros family have answers to.

"Writing Sana Starros is an incredible honor, because I've really enjoyed what Alyssa Wong has done with the character in Doctor Aphra and so I'm excited to give Sana a little space to take center stage," Ireland explains.

"Sana is a complicated character who tends to play her cards close to her vest, and getting into her head and getting to share a bit of who she is outside of her relationships with folks like Aphra or Han or Leia has been a blast."

Check out those pages by Pérez along with covers by Ken Lashley and Sara Pichelli:

Star Wars: Sana Starros #1 (of 5) goes on sale February 1. Look for Marvel Comics' full February solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

