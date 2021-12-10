First Fantastic Beasts 3 teaser showcases a magical new adventure

Fantastic Beasts 3 has its first teaser – and it shows off another magical adventure.

The clip features the first look at Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald, after he took over the role from Johnny Depp, as well as a fresh look at Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore and Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander. Ezra Miller returns as Credence Barebone, too, and seems to be performing some serious magical feats. Then there's Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, a Golden Snitch flying around, and Hogwarts is back, too. Check out the footage at the end of the video above – and expect the first full trailer soon.

Fantastic Beasts 3, officially titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, will arrive in 2022. Details on the plot are being kept under wraps, but we'll likely learn more about the next chapter in Newt and Dumbledore's story when the trailer arrives.

"Obviously I have only been part of it for half the time that the rest of the gang has. It was a lovely experience," Mikkelsen told our sister publication Total Film of playing Grindelwald. "I think they had a really great script; a great, solid story. So if that is anything to measure on, I think the film will be... you know, as magical as it has to be, with all the wonderful creatures, but also quite beautiful. There are some really interesting, heartbreaking stories in there. And hopefully that will come across."

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore arrives April 15, 2022. Until then, check out our guide to all the major upcoming movie release dates to start planning those theater trips.