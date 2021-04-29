Mads Mikkelsen talks Fantastic Beasts 3 and his version of Grindelwald

With Johnny Depp no longer playing Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts movies, Hollywood's finest character actor, Mads Mikkelsen has stepped up to the unenviable task of playing the villain. There are a lot of questions regarding the upcoming movie and Total Film, sitting down with Mikkelsen for the new issue of the magazine (headlined by The Suicide Squad), asked what we can expect to see.

"We’ve wrapped it up," Mikkelsen says of Fantastic Beasts 3. "Obviously I have only been part of it for half the time that the rest of the gang has. It was a lovely experience. I think they had a really great script; a great, solid story. So if that is anything to measure on, I think the film will be... you know, as magical as it has to be, with all the wonderful creatures, but also quite beautiful. There are some really interesting, heartbreaking stories in there. And hopefully that will come across. "

Regarding his version of Grindelwald, the actor compares his interpretation to how he played Hannibal following Anthony Hopkins' iconic portrayal of the character. "This is obviously a more direct comparison because it’s the next film," he says. "So we have done a few bridges that will allow us to recognize it, but we’ve also said we have to make it our own. I have been a fan of Johnny Depp since I saw him as a young man, and to try to bring his intensity and his way of doing it into my work is a no-go. I have to find my own, because his is unique, and I just have to let that be, and find a different path."

Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

