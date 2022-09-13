Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition features 4 goodies for collectors

Not only has Nintendo just revealed Fire Emblem Engage during a recent Direct, but we've also caught a glimpse of a special edition on the way.

The Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition comes with a steel book, art cards, art book, and a poster. Naturally, you're getting the new Fire Emblem game alongside your décor. Sold? You can pre-order (opens in new tab) the special edition now for $59.99. Fire Emblem Engage is due to launch on Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023.

Fire Emblem Engage has been revealed with a new trailer in tow, confirming that several familiar faces will be joining the adventure alongside a new character with striking red and blue hair. You're getting an original storyline with plenty of nods to the game's past, basically.

This isn't the first time we've heard about the long-rumoured Fire Emblem game. Earlier this year, several details - including the protagonist's toothpaste-like hair - surfaced online, with other reports adding that the game has even been done for one year.

Another popular Fire Emblem rumour was that you'd be able to summon Fire Emblem characters from other games into your squad, which might have just been confirmed by the new trailer, as we see our fair share of familiar faces.

Elsewhere, we heard that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is called Tears of the Kingdom and will be out next year. You're also getting Octopath Traveler 2 next year alongside Pikmin 4. Not a bad haul if we say so ourselves.

Catch all our Nintendo Direct September 2022 live coverage right here.