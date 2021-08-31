Final No Time to Die trailer released, suddenly removed, and then uploaded again

Everything has led to this. Watch the final US trailer for #NoTimeToDie now. See it in US theaters October 8. pic.twitter.com/hnrvRbmaOBAugust 31, 2021 See more

The final trailer for No Time to Die was released by, and then swiftly removed from, the James Bond YouTube account. Update: the trailer has since been re-uploaded online and shared by studio MGM, meaning it's unlikely to go anywhere this time.

Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 sees everyone's favorite secret agent out of active service and enjoying some time out in Jamaica. However, his peace and quiet doesn't last for long thanks to the CIA needing Bond's help to rescue a kidnapped scientist. And, of course, there's new villain Safin, played by Rami Malek. The new trailer teased some more insight into Safin's motivations, as well as his connections to Bond's love interest Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux).

The trailer featured some new footage, as well as flashbacks to previous Bond movies starring Craig, but there weren't any big spoilers or reveals that would warrant its swift removal from social media. It does a good job of hyping us up for Craig's last big-screen appearance as Bond, though. "Every mission, every sacrifice, has led to this," the trailer's text reads. "Nothing can prepare you for the epic conclusion."

Alongside Craig, Malek, and Seydoux, the movie also stars Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, Ana de Armas, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes. It was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who's known for his work on True Detective and Beasts of No Nation.