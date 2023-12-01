Final Fantasy Tactics director says there's currently "no plans" to remaster the RPG

The director of Final Fantasy Tactics has revealed Square Enix currently has "no plans" to remaster the RPG - despite all

Earlier this week, Yasumi Matsuno - writer and director of Final Fantasy Tactics - replied to a fan on Twitter and cleared up those remaster rumors. When asked if the developer could add a progression system to the game's Ultima spell in any potential remasters, Matsuno replied: "Currently, there are no plans for remastering," before asking the fan (and others) to direct any requests to Square Enix instead of them.

Currently, there are no plans for remastering.Also, you have to convey your request to SQEX, not me.Thank you for your understanding.November 29, 2023 See more

That's pretty much put the Final Fantasy Tactics remaster rumors to rest, at least for now. You can't blame fans for believing it could be on the horizon, though, especially since Matsuno was inadvertently one of the people to get the idea in fans' heads earlier this year.

That being said, it's wise to take the developer's words with a grain of salt anyway, as another fan pointed out in the conversation, Matsuno hasn't worked at Square Enix since 2005. "I agree with you," Matsuno responded , "Even if you have information, you can't say anything unless there is an official announcement."

Although this is disappointing news for those hoping to relive the tactical RPG one day, there are now some good alternatives you could try. We've previously highlighted several games inspired by Square Enix's 1997 title that could fill the void in your heart - at least temporarily.

For starters, Persona 5 Tactica , which just released last month, and looks like the Final Fantasy Tactics successor we need . There's also Lords of Nysera , a D&D, Fire Emblem, and Final Fantasy Tactics-inspired Kickstarter game; and Cross Tails , another Final Fantasy Tactics and Fire Emblem-like this time with a cat-girl protagonist.