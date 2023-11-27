D&D, Fire Emblem, and Final Fantasy Tactics collide in this promising tactical RPG – which already beat its Kickstarter goal

In the 90s, game release schedules were awash with tactical RPGs before they largely fell out of fashion in the 2000s in favour of more traditional role-playing experiences and fast-paced combat. Thankfully, the genre has been making a pretty impressive comeback in recent years thanks to some great titles, including Triangle Strategy, Wildermyth, and Advance Wars 1+ 2 Re-Boot.

Looking to bolster those offerings further in the near future is Lords of Nysera, a tactical RPG that gets its inspiration from the genre's greatest, with some D&D-esque flair thrown in for good measure. We're talking classics such as Fire Emblem, Shining Force, and, of course, Final Fantasy Tactics. Here, you recruit characters from various classes, each with their own abilities, skills and specialisations. Combat takes place in phases where each side takes turns moving their fighters and taking actions.

Open combat isn't the only path to victory, as you can also use diplomacy to accomplish your goals. If you do want to stick to the more violent approach, though, there are various ways to gain an advantage thanks to the game's "flexible playstyles." This includes using stealth, aerial combat, area of effect abilities, and magic that can alter the terrain.

Lords of Nysera is spread across 10 "lore-rich regions" filled with dungeons and side quests. "The game is heavily inspired by tabletop RPGs," explains developer Anthony Mull, teasing that you will "see their influence as you explore."

A Kickstarter for Lords of Nysera recently launched and managed to smash its $12,000 funding goal. All in all, 512 backers pledged a total of $18,586. As for a release date, according to the Kickstarter page, Lords of Nysera is set to launch in February 2025. In the meantime, you can try out the demo and wishlist the game on Steam.

