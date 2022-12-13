Final Fantasy 7 Remake's Buster Sword now exists as a life-sized plush

This version has no sharp edges

Zack Fair sprints in Final Fantasy 7 Remake
To celebrate the release of Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, Square Enix is currently giving away a plush version of the Buster Sword, that's right - a PLUSH version. 

As revealed on the Japanese Square Enix website (opens in new tab), fans of the larger-than-life weapon can enter a giveaway to be in with a chance of winning a plush version of the iconic sword. Now we're not talking about a 30cm plush here, this thing is lifesized and looks exactly like how it does in the game. The only difference is, instead of slicing apart your enemies, this Buster Sword will work much better as a pillow. 

Before you rush to Twitter to enter this competition, though, there are a few things you need to check to see if you're eligible. As the website says, to enter this giveaway, fans need to head to the official Final Fantasy 7 Remake Twitter account (opens in new tab) and interact with the tweet advertising the giveaway between now and December 19. The only catches are, your account must be public (private accounts won't be counted), and you also need to be a Japanese resident. Sadly, this competition isn't open worldwide. 

The even worse news is that (at the time of writing this) it doesn't look like the sword is available to purchase, in Japan or otherwise. So even if you don't win it, you can't just go and buy your own. Hopefully one day the plush Buster Sword will join the likes of the Chocobo, Moogle, and Final Fantasy character plushies currently on sale at the Square Enix online store. 

In other Final Fantasy news, during The Game Awards 2022 last week, we finally got another look at Final Fantasy 16 and found out about its June release date. Although there's a lot that could happen between now and next summer, we shouldn't worry too much about any delays since - as of November 2022 - the game's producer Naoki Yoshida said that Final Fantasy 16 is 95% complete, and a demo is in the works

If you need something to distract you while we wait for the plush Buster Sword winner to be announced, take a look at our list of the best Final Fantasy games.

