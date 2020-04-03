When can I play Final Fantasy 7 Remake?

If you're wondering when you can play Final Fantasy 7 Remake , we've got good news and bad news. The good news is that, if you're on PS4, you'll be able to play on Friday, April 10. The bad news is that Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be a PS4 exclusive for a full year, so other platforms won't get it until April 2021 at the earliest. We've rounded up the latest Final Fantasy 7 Remake pre-order prices for you too.

Even for those on PS4, playing on April 10 may be a problem. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Square Enix expects physical copies of the game to be difficult to come by in certain regions , so even if you've long since pre-ordered the game, it may not arrive until mid- to late-April. That said, if you're in Australia, you can already buy the game since retailers are selling it early to head off potential coronavirus complications.

Fortunately, digital availability is unaffected. What's more, Final Fantasy 7 Remake digital pre-load is now available in North America and Japan via the PlayStation Store. European and Australian users will get pre-load access in the coming days, likely by Monday, April 6. Pre-loading early is especially valuable nowadays since PlayStation is throttling download speeds in the US and EU to limit bandwidth usage with so many people stuck working from home due to the quarantine.

There's one more date that Final Fantasy enthusiasts will want to mark on their calendars. The Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo has been available for some time, and if you download it before May 11, you'll receive a special dynamic PS4 theme.