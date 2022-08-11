Final Fantasy 7 Remake VR mod is immersive and maybe nauseating

The PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is now playable in VR thanks to a new mod.

You might remember Luke Ross as the GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 VR modder who was hit with a DMCA takedown from publisher Take-Two Interactive. Despite claiming he hadn't hosted any copyrighted materials, Ross complied with Take-Two's demands and removed all of the mods related to the publisher's work from his Patreon (opens in new tab), which charges users $10 a month for access to a selection of VR mods of popular games.

Now, he's back with a new mod for Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC, and it looks like the most immersive way to experience Midgar and Cloud Strife's epic story - that is, if you can stomach it. Ross himself calls the mod "the ultimate VR legs tester" and warns that it will "hit you with the force of a speeding steel train."

As someone especially prone to VR motion sickness, I'll probably stick with watching videos of the mod for now. Here's one from Brian Tate that gives you a quick glimpse of what it looks like.

If you're fortunate enough to be immune to the nauseating effects of fast-moving VR, this might well be the thing to hold you over until Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Rebirth launches next Winter. In stark contrast to the quite linear Remake Part 1, Square Enix has said the follow-up will leverage "the vastness of the world."

Thanks, The Verge (opens in new tab).

In the meantime, here are the best VR games you can immerse yourself in right now.