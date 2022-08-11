Final Fantasy 7 Remake VR mod is immersive and maybe nauseating

By published

The creator calls it "the ultimate VR legs test"

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade
(Image credit: Square Enix)

The PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is now playable in VR thanks to a new mod.

You might remember Luke Ross as the GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 VR modder who was hit with a DMCA takedown from publisher Take-Two Interactive. Despite claiming he hadn't hosted any copyrighted materials, Ross complied with Take-Two's demands and removed all of the mods related to the publisher's work from his Patreon (opens in new tab), which charges users $10 a month for access to a selection of VR mods of popular games.

Now, he's back with a new mod for Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC, and it looks like the most immersive way to experience Midgar and Cloud Strife's epic story - that is, if you can stomach it. Ross himself calls the mod "the ultimate VR legs tester" and warns that it will "hit you with the force of a speeding steel train." 

As someone especially prone to VR motion sickness, I'll probably stick with watching videos of the mod for now. Here's one from Brian Tate that gives you a quick glimpse of what it looks like.

If you're fortunate enough to be immune to the nauseating effects of fast-moving VR, this might well be the thing to hold you over until Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Rebirth launches next Winter. In stark contrast to the quite linear Remake Part 1, Square Enix has said the follow-up will leverage "the vastness of the world."

Thanks, The Verge (opens in new tab).

In the meantime, here are the best VR games you can immerse yourself in right now.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.