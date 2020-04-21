Final Fantasy 7 Remake launch numbers broke 3.5 million in first 3 days

Final Fantasy 7 Remake collectively sold and shipped more than 3.5 million copies in its first three days of official availability on PS4.

The official Final Fantasy 7 Remake Twitter account shared the figure earlier today, thanking players worldwide for helping to make the game an early success after it debuted on April 10.

We're proud to announce we shipped and digitally sold over 3.5M copies of #FinalFantasy VII Remake in 3 days! 🥳All of us would like to raise our Buster Swords to say THANK YOU to everyone who has supported us during launch, we hope you’re all enjoying the game! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/4m93Op7O9IApril 21, 2020

For reference, Square Enix has said the original Final Fantasy 7 for PlayStation sold 9.8 million copies worldwide as of December 2005, accounting for eight years of sales. The medium of video games has grown just a touch since then, as you may have noticed.

There are a couple caveats. The language of "shipped and digitally sold" means that Square Enix is probably counting all of the physical copies it has shipped out to retailers, not just copies that customers have bought. Some retailers broke the street date for Final Fantasy 7 Remake as well, which means that may have been an extra long first day as well.

All that said, it still looks like the game is doing quite well, especially considering the strange state of the world right now. It's a lovely time to find comfort in a new take on a familiar world and characters.

Since Final Fantasy 7 Remake is only the first part of a new series recreating the entire original game's main story, it will be interesting to see how the following chapters sell - and how the original sells once it hits other platforms. Square Enix has said work on the second game will "be more efficient" , so we shouldn't need to wait quite as long to find out.

