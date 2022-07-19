Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade seemingly blocked on PS Plus if you own the base game digitally

The big launch of Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade on PlayStation Plus is causing some serious problems for folks who already own the base game digitally.

The headliner of this month's PlayStation Plus Extra goodies is Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade. However, according to a series (opens in new tab) of complaints (opens in new tab) shared to social media, the game isn't available to redeem if you already own the remake digitally, with players being told in error that they already own Intergrade. Unfortunately, that seems to be the case whether they purchased the base game digitally and upgraded to the PS5 version or bagged it when it was a PS Plus freebie last year.

"I own FF7 Remake on PS5 via the upgrade path from the PS4 version - so traditionally if I wanted to play Intermission I'd have to pay extra for it," says Redditor marioisonmystylus. "I was under the impression that the adding of FF7R to PS Plus Extra included Intermission but there is no way for me to play it currently. The only option I have is to buy Intermission - there is nothing to say it is included with the PS Plus Extra membership."

"Same here," reads a reply from Basssico (opens in new tab). "Bought PS4 version at release. Took the free PS5 upgrade. I have Plus Extra and would like to play the DLC. But nope. Cannot get Intergrade due to conflicting versions, and Intermission is not on the service by itself, so it still has a price attached to it."

A similar story is playing out over on Resetera (opens in new tab). The issue has led to at least one commenter giving up and buying Intergrade as a paid upgrade, which you'd think shouldn't be happening to PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers.

Neither PlayStation nor Square Enix have said anything about the conflict yet, so it could be the result of a technical glitch and not an actual policy. Here's hoping the situation is sorted out before too many PS Plus Extra subscribers feel forced to shell out for something that should be free to them.

