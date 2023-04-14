Final Fantasy 16 rockets up sales charts after State of Play showcase

Final Fantasy 16 is rocketing up sales charts after its showcase yesterday.

April 13 saw a big Final Fantasy 16 gameplay presentation as part of a PlayStation State of Play broadcast. Now, the following day, Final Fantasy 16 sits atop Amazon US's (opens in new tab) best-selling games chart, overtaking the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, NBA 2K23, the Resident Evil 4 remake, and the Dead Space remake.

It's actually the $100 Deluxe Edition of Final Fantasy 16 that's currently reigning supreme atop the Amazon chart, while the $70 standard edition sits in the fourth place. The new showcase must've seriously impressed players if they're willing to shell out $100 on the new RPG on day one.

Looking elsewhere online, Final Fantasy 16's big new presentation is going down a treat with Final Fantasy fans. One dedicated fan on Twitter said it "single-handedly destroyed every narrative around the game. The game did the speaking," while another added "now everyone is screaming and raving which is amusing to me."

From the sounds of things, it seems like there's been some pushback against Final Fantasy 16 online in recent weeks. Some were apparently doubting the game's visuals and gameplay, which is why the aforementioned fan deemed the new showcase to "single-handedly destroy every narrative around the game."

For what we made of Square Enix's new game when we played it for ourselves earlier this year, including comments from producer Naoki Yoshida and director Hiroshi Takai, you can check out our extensive Final Fantasy 16 preview.

At the end of last month, Final Fantasy 16 finally went gold, with well over two months to go until release.