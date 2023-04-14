Final Fantasy 16 pre-order guide: where to buy and which editions are available

Final Fantasy 16 pre-orders are now open, with plenty of retailers in both the US and UK offering bonuses with their early stock. That's excellent news for anyone looking to get their name down for the next installment before that June 22 release date, but even better news for those after exclusive in-game items.

All Standard and Deluxe Edition pre-orders will also include the Cait Sith Charm and Braveheart weapon, with the latter also packing a cloth Valisthea map and steelbook case (which differs from that being offered with the Standard Edition at certain retailers). However, you'll need to pre-order Final Fantasy 16 digitally to secure access to the Scholar's Spectacles in-game item in both cases.

A number of retailers currently have live listings for the $69.99 / £69.99 title right now, but we'd recommend heading to Best Buy (opens in new tab) in the US or Amazon (opens in new tab) in the UK first. That's where you'll find the best value in additional extras and the speediest release day shipping combined, though we'd move fast to ensure stock of those bonus goodies doesn't start to trickle down.

You'll find all the Final Fantasy 16 pre-order offers we've found just below.

Pre-order Final Fantasy 16 in the US

(opens in new tab) Final Fantasy 16 | Free steelbook case | $69.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy can net you a free steelbook case with your Final Fantasy 16 pre-order. That's perfect for collectors, but day one players also take note - Best Buy's stock will ship in time for release day. Deluxe Edition: $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Final Fantasy 16 | The Realms of Valisthea patches | $69.99 at GameStop (opens in new tab)

GameStop's pre-orders will ship with a limited edition set of The Realms of Valisthea patches, though the store is stating that this bonus is only available while supplies remain. We'd recommend getting in there quickly, then, if you're after this collectible set. Deluxe Edition: $99.99 at GameStop (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Final Fantasy 16 | $10 gift card | $69.99 at Target (opens in new tab)

Target is offering a $10 gift card with its pre-orders this week. That's excellent for regular shoppers, but it's worth noting that Target can't guarantee release date delivery here. Deluxe Edition: $99.99 at Target (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Final Fantasy 16 | $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon isn't offering any Final Fantasy 16 pre-order bonuses right now, but it's worth keeping an eye on should stock run low at other retailers. Of course, you're also protected by the store's pre-order price guarantee. Deluxe Edition: $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Final Fantasy 16 | $69.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Like Amazon, Walmart isn't offering any of its own bonuses right now - save for the standard pre-order bundle available in-game. We'd recommend leaving Walmart until last on your hunt, especially considering you may not receive the title on release day. Deluxe Edition: $99.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)



Pre-order Final Fantasy 16 in the UK

(opens in new tab) Final Fantasy 16 | Realms of Valisthea patches | £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is one of two retailers we've spotted offering exclusive extras with their Final Fantasy 16 pre-orders right now. If you're after the six Realms of Valisthea patches in the UK, you'll be heading to this online retail giant, with release day delivery available as well. Deluxe Edition: £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Final Fantasy 16 | £69.99 £54.95 at The Game Collection (opens in new tab)

Save £15 - The Game Collection is offering the lowest price on Final Fantasy 16 we've seen yet. With £15 off the £69.99 RRP, you're getting a fantastic deal here, with two months still to go before release. On top of that, should this retailer drop the price even further before June 22, you'll receive a refund for the difference as well.



(opens in new tab) Final Fantasy 16 | Steelbook case | £69.99 at Game (opens in new tab)

If you're building a collection, Game is the only way to get your hands on the Final Fantasy 16 steelbook case with your pre-order. It's worth noting, though, that Game doesn't offer release day shipping on its site and those delivery costs are much higher than average as well. Deluxe Edition: £99.99 at Game (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Final Fantasy 16 | £69.99 at Very (opens in new tab)

Very isn't offering any additional extras or discounts right now, but it's still a solid shout if you're looking for release-day delivery. There aren't too many retailers who can get the game to you on day one right now, so this is still looking like a nice bet.



Is there a Final Fantasy 16 Collector's Edition?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Hardcore fans will also be glad to know there is a Collector's Edition available via the official Square Enix store (opens in new tab). At $349.99, it's a hefty package, with some excellent collectible pieces and a bounty of in-game bonuses. The full contents are listed below:

Final Fantasy 16

Premium Phoenix vs Ifrit statue

Metal Eikon pin collection

Clive Rosfield steelbook case

Valisthea cloth map

The Realms of Valisthea wall banners

Separate Final Fantasy 16 pre-order steelbook case

Bonus weapons: Blood Sword and Braveheart

Bonus accessories: Cait Sith Charm and Scholar's Spectacles

Digital mini artbook

Digital mini soundtrack

Stock is flashing in and out right now, so if you check back and there are goods to be bought we wouldn't wait too long to jump in.

Final Fantasy 16 pre-order FAQ

(Image credit: Square Enix)

When is the Final Fantasy 16 release date? The Final Fantasy 16 release date is June 22, 2023 in all regions, launching as a PS5 exclusive for six months.

How much is Final Fantasy 16? The Final Fantasy price is $69.99 / £69.99 / AU$114.95 with the Deluxe Edition coming in at $99.99 / £99.99 / AU$169.95. The Collector's Edition is considerably more expensive, clocking $349.99 / £329.99 / AU$699.95.

Is there a Final Fantasy 16 demo? There have been no announcements made regarding a Final Fantasy 16 demo, though with two months before release we could be surprised with an early look further down the line.

After more upcoming games? We're also seeing you through The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders and rounding up everything we know about Minecraft Legends.