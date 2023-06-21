How long is Final Fantasy 16?

Wondering about the length of time to beat FFXVI? We'll cover the numbers below.

Final Fantasy 16 tips
How long is Final Fantasy 16? The length of time to beat FFXVI will vary significantly based on how much side content you do, your personal skill level and, frankly, how often you skip cutscenes. The average player can probably expect Final Fantasy XVI to come out at around 40-50 hours, but the elasticity of that number means we'll have to go into some details and explanations. Let's go into detail on the question: how long is Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 length and time to beat

Final Fantasy 16 party

  • Standard Playthrough: 40-50 hours
  • 100% completion: 75+ hours
  • Just Story: 35-40 hours

FFXVI's length will change according to numerous factors, as mentioned, but in our experience the average player should expect to finish the game somewhere between 40 and 50 hours. This playtime accounts for the entire campaign, no skipped cutscenes, and just enough side content to stay at a suitable level for all the challenges, as well as getting a few fun or useful bonuses like the Final Fantasy 16 Chocobo mount.

It's certainly not 100% completion, which is liable to take a lot longer, and bring that completion time closer to 75+ hours, though that's pretty dependent on skill level and the order in which you do things. There's also points of no return throughout the early game that lock off earlier side quests, so while you can clear the map afterwards, you'll still have missed the chance to do certain early quests. Otherwise this time will be spent doing things like looking for the various Final Fantasy 16 hunt locations and helping friends at the Hideaway with their sidequests.

If you want to do just the story, that'll likely take 35-40 hours. FFXVI's difficulty (at least if you're on Action-Focused difficulty), scales on the assumption that you're doing at least a little side content to earn experience and equipment, but there's no challenge that's too difficult if you've got the skill and patience to overcome it.

