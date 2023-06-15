Final Fantasy 16 fans are going into spoiler lockdown after retail copies seemingly leak early

Fans are preparing for full-on spoiler lockdown as retail copies of Final Fantasy 16 appear to have leaked early.

Right now, it's unclear what the scope of the leaks are. There's an image floating around of someone holding a sealed retail copy of Final Fantasy 16 in what appears to be a warehouse - the implication being, of course, that whoever's taking the picture is about to take that copy home and start playing the game a full week ahead of launch.

Mucho cuidado que ya se están vendiendo las primeras copias de Final Fantasy XVI. Pronto llegarán los spoilers y ya sabemos que sucede con los grandes juegos, algunos se ponen a spoilearte muertes y partes como el final. Mucho cuidado...Aún queda 1 semana y esto acaba de empezar. pic.twitter.com/vRA9sYPkUnJune 15, 2023 See more

I've been unable to track down the source of the image - though many are pointing 4chan as its origin point - and I can't find any evidence that actual spoilers have started getting out just yet, either. Regardless, fans are preparing to go on a social media blackout before any proper leaks start making the rounds.

"Time to delete YouTube, that place spoils me more than anywhere else," as GundamV31 says on Reddit. "If it's not the titles assholes use it's the thumbnails." This person's not alone, either.

And that’s Final Fantasy 16 into the muted words list, can’t be dealing with spoilers after such an engaging start to the story.June 15, 2023 See more

So physical copies of #FF16 are out in the wild huh?? Time to get off this platform y'all😅June 15, 2023 See more

I have said this before for past leaks of games, but I'm 100% serious this time, I'm getting off this website until FF16 releases. I am in no mood to have this one spoiled for me...June 15, 2023 See more

If you want to immunize yourself against at least two hours worth of spoilers, you can go play the Final Fantasy 16 demo, which will let you play through the early chapters of the game and enjoy at least one plot twist before some jerk on the internet spoils it for you. And hey, it'll give you a few new reasons to love Torgal as you count down the days to launch.

