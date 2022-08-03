Final Fantasy 14 suffers DDoS attack, causing problems for players in North America

Final Fantasy 14 recently fell victim to a series of DDoS attacks, which, as a result, temporarily caused issues for players in North America.

Earlier today (August 3), Square Enix reported network technical difficulties via the official Final Fantasy 14 website (opens in new tab), which only affected North America players. According to the post, the issues affected the game's network on August 2 between the times of 4:58pm and 5:03pm (PDT) - so you wouldn't be blamed for not noticing due to it only causing problems for around five minutes or so.

The issues the DDoS attack caused include: Players disconnecting from North American data center Worlds, players having difficulties logging in to North American data center Worlds, and finally, players having difficulty accessing, sending, and receiving data from North American data centers. Thankfully, the issues seem to have been resolved, as a follow-up post (opens in new tab) reveals, and Square Enix has said that it "will continue to monitor the situation and work with ISPs to come up with countermeasures."

In other, more positive, Final Fantasy 14 news, fans are theorizing that the highly-anticipated Final Fantasy 14 6.2 patch is due to release soon on August 23 . Square Enix has shared details about this upcoming update a few times recently - with another showcase scheduled for next week - but is yet to specify a release date other than a "late August" release window.

Speaking of the update, a recently released poster for 'Buried Memory' has got players losing their minds as they believe Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.2 may unmask Lahabrea . In true Final Fantasy 14 player fashion, fans are already infatuated with the lead character on the poster, despite it not actually being confirmed yet whether or not this really is Lahabrea. We are talking about the same players that went buck wild over Ameliance just a couple of months prior after all.