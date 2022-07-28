Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.2 may unmask Lahabrea and fans are already thirsty

Final Fantasy 14 fans are thirsting over a character they think is Lahabrea - even though it might not be Lahabrea after all.

Earlier today, Square Enix unveiled the brand new key art for Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.2, seen just below. This has sent fans worldwide into an absolute meltdown because they believe the central character in the new art is none other than the true identity of the elusive Lahabrea.

The special site for #FFXIV Patch 6.2─Buried Memory is now live!Check out the list of features arriving in late August 🔗 https://t.co/Ldtqr5ToTI pic.twitter.com/vLQ00BfJ5wJuly 28, 2022 See more

Just take a look around Final Fantasy 14 Twitter right now, and you'll see dozens of players remarking on just how flustered Lahabrea is making them. We've shared a few of the more family friendly examples, though you can go out and find the rest if you're so inclined.

lahabrea my buddy. my man. my bread. you didn't need to look like this. the fandom is dying. what have you doneJuly 28, 2022 See more

xiv players before 6.2: haha why did hesperos go that insane over lahabreaxiv players after 6.2: pic.twitter.com/sQb031VicYJuly 28, 2022 See more

LAHABREA HOT pic.twitter.com/Z3NLio0cZUJuly 28, 2022 See more

Despite all the thirsting, though, there's still the possibility that this might not be Lahabrea. Square Enix hasn't explicitly confirmed the stoic older gentleman as the fan-favourite character, and if you look to the lower portion of the key art, you'll see a decidedly evil figure reflected in the water underneath Lahabrea. Who could that be? That said, it would certainly line up with some of the teases we've seen in the Endwalker raid's story thus far. The elderly chap is also holding what appears to be Lahabrea's mask.

Still, there's plenty more to look forward to in patch 6.2 besides Lahabrea's godly face. While there's obviously the continuation of the main story started in Newfound Adventure, there's also a brand new Trial in the new patch and a new Dungeon: The Fell Court of Troia.

Last but not least, the Island Sanctuary makes its long-awaited debut in Final Fantasy 14. This is basically the MMOs Animal Crossing-like area, where players can plan out their own homestead on an island and hang out with their favourite Minions. All things considered, patch 6.2 should be one to remember.