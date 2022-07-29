Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.2 gets another showcase in two weeks

We'll see more of the big update on August 12

We're seeing more of Final Fantasy 14's patch 6.2 in two weeks, with Square Enix announcing a new Letter from the Producer stream. 

Announced earlier today (July 29), a brand new Letter From the Producer Live will air next month on August 12, kicking off at 8 pm JST. That equates to exactly 3am PT/6am ET/11am BST, and it's here that we'll finally see more of the forthcoming patch 6.2 for Final Fantasy 14.

The prominent headline feature that fans will surely be on the lookout for during the broadcast will be the Island Sanctuary. Square Enix previously revealed this feature would be coming to Final Fantasy 14 with patch 6.2, offering players the opportunity to create their own Animal Crossing-like island, complete with roaming Minions to interact with.

We'll likely see a firm release date for patch 6.2, with Square Enix previously announcing a late August 2022 window for the new update, so it stands to reason that the Letter From the Producer Live will finally unveil a new release date.

Elsewhere, we could find out more details about the new story content of the patch. Just yesterday, Square Enix revealed brand new key art for patch 6.2, which fans believe finally unmasked the long-standing Lahabrea for good. And would you look at that, the whole community is in an uproar over just how good-looking the ancient Ascian has turned out to be. Who could've seen this coming?

Meanwhile, Megashiba continues to be a sensationally popular mount among Final Fantasy 14 players. 

