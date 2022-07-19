Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.2 launches August 23, according to fans' theories

Based on a new in-game event, Final Fantasy 14 players believe that the upcoming 6.2 patch is due to launch on August 23.

Today, Square Enix announced the details of the latest Moogle Treasure Trove (opens in new tab), a recurring in-game event that typically runs just before the launch of a major new piece of content. This edition of the Moogle Treasure Trove begins on Monday, July 25, and will last "until the launch of patch 6.2," the devs explain.

Almost every previous Moogle Treasure Trove event has lasted four weeks, with the new content that follows launching on the first Tuesday after those four weeks are up. With this event starting on July 25, that would put the launch of 6.2 on August 23 - a detail that was quickly made apparent on the game's subreddit (opens in new tab).

There is one very notable exception to the Moogle Treasure Trove release pattern: the Endwalker expansion, which was delayed at the last minute and extended the run of that event by a few weeks. Game development is never immune to unexpected delays, as the video game delays of the past few years have certainly borne out.

The devs previously announced that patch 6.2 would launch in the vague release window of late August, but these new details narrow it down quite a bit. The patch is called Buried Memory, and will feature the expected array of new main scenario quests, the next stage of the Pandæmonium raids, and the new Criterion dungeon series.

Based, again, on FF14's typical release cadence, we should see a Live Letter with more information on 6.2 airing on or near Friday, August 12.

