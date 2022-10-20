FFXIV Endwalker Relic weapon series guide and how to get Manderville Weapons

FFXIV relic weapons are the strongest in Final Fantasy XIV but take a lot of time over several updates to get there, making them a real labour of love to complete. The first step of the Endwalker Relic weapon series, also known as Manderville Weapons, has been released. In this guide we’ll walk you through everything you need to get a Manderville Relic weapon of your very own.

Endwalker relic weapon prerequisite quests

(Image credit: Square Enix)

In order to start making the Endwalker relic weapon you’ll first need to have completed every other Hildibrand Manderville Quest. It may be a lot of quests, but trust us when we say it’s worth it - the Manderville questline is the funniest in the game and unlocks loads of outfits, minions and Trials along the way. Each expansion in the game has its own starting point (except for Shadowbringers which didn’t have any Manderville quests) so here’s where to find each part.

A Realm Reborn - You’ll want to find the ‘Rise And Fall Of Gentlemen’ quest in Ul’Dah on The Steps of Nald from a character called Wymond. You’ll need to be level 50 and have completed the main story for A Realm Reborn to accept it.

- You’ll want to find the ‘Rise And Fall Of Gentlemen’ quest in Ul’Dah on The Steps of Nald from a character called Wymond. You’ll need to be level 50 and have completed the main story for A Realm Reborn to accept it. Heavensward - You can pick up the quest ‘A Gentleman Falls, Rather Than Flies’ in Ishgard in the Pillars half of the map from Nashu Mhakaracca. You’ll need to be level 60, have completed the previous Hildibrand quests, and have completed the main Heavensward story to start this section of the questline.

- You can pick up the quest ‘A Gentleman Falls, Rather Than Flies’ in Ishgard in the Pillars half of the map from Nashu Mhakaracca. You’ll need to be level 60, have completed the previous Hildibrand quests, and have completed the main Heavensward story to start this section of the questline. Stormblood - You’ll find the ‘A Hingan Tale: Nashu Goes East’ quest in Kugane from the conspicuously inconspicuous man. Once more you’ll need to have finished the other Hildibrand quests, but this time you’ll need to be level 70 and have completed the Stormblood main scenario quests first.

- You’ll find the ‘A Hingan Tale: Nashu Goes East’ quest in Kugane from the conspicuously inconspicuous man. Once more you’ll need to have finished the other Hildibrand quests, but this time you’ll need to be level 70 and have completed the Stormblood main scenario quests first. Endwalker - The most recent part of the Hildibrand questline can be found in Radz-at-Han near the main aetheryte - look for an Excitable Youth who will start the ‘The sleeping Gentleman’ quest. You’ll need to be level 90 and have completed the main Endwalker story as well as all of the other Hildibrand quests to pick it up. Once you have completed the ‘An Imperfect Gentleman’ quest you’ll be able to start the first phase of the Manderville Relic Quest.

How to make a Manderville relic weapon

(Image credit: Square Enix)

In order to start making your first relic weapon the very first thing you’ll want to do is switch to the Job you want the weapon for - once you start the quest you’ll only be able to get the weapon for the Job you chose. You’ll be able to repeat it for other Jobs later, but the cost is fairly steep so be extra sure in your choice the first time around.

Head to the Radz-at-han Aetheryte Plaza and speak to the House Manderville Manservant to pick up the ‘Make it a Manderville’ quest who will then direct you to The High Crucible of Al-Kimiya for an introduction. You’ll be told to find 3 chunks of Manderium Meteorite. After that you’ll want to head back to the Aetheryte plaza and speak to Jubrunnuh which just so happens to sell exactly what you’re looking for for 500 Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy each, meaning you’ll need 1,500 tomestones to get all three. Once you do, head back to the Crucible to craft your weapon.

It may only be ilvl 615 now but it’ll grow in future updates as you refine it. To repeat the quest and start making weapons for other jobs simply talk to the House Manderville Artisan (he’s only in pants so you can’t miss him) in The High Crucible of Al-Kimiya and he’ll task you with finding another three Manderium Meteorites at a cost of another 1,500 Tomestones of Astronomy. Repeat it as many times as you like.

Tips for earning Tomestones of Astronomy

If you’re short on tomestones the quickest way to earn them is by doing all of your daily roulettes which will net you 720 altogether from the rewards. You’ll also pick up Tomestones from all level 90 dungeons and raids so it’s worth repeating those. You can also get some from treasure maps, Tribal quests and from completing Khloe Aliapoh’s Wondrous Tails diaries.

This page will continue to be updated as more steps of the Manderville Relic weapons are added -stay tuned!