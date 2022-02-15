February’s Xbox Game Pass line-up looks to have leaked

This month’s Xbox Game Pass lineup has leaked, according to Dealabs user Billbil-kun. Here are the games reported to be heading to Microsoft’s Subscription gaming service in the second half of February:

Total War: Warhammer 3 (PC): Available 02/17/2022

RoboQuest

Madden NFL 22

Super Mega Baseball 3

Galactic Civilizations 3

While these are reports rather than official confirmations, the prolific leaker has correctly predicted both PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass line-ups ahead of their official reveal over the last few months. With Total War Warhammer III yet to be released, the PC-exclusive sees another day one release heading straight to Microsoft’s subscription service. The inclusion of EA’s beloved sports game Madden NFL 22 is also a notable one, allowing subscribers to play the most up-to-date version of the American football sim before Madden NFL 23 launches this August.

(Image credit: DeaLabs user Billbill-kun)

Madden isn’t the only sports game joining the service, with the arcade-y Super Mega Baseball 3 also knocking out a home run for American sports fans. This Superbowl-ready lineup follows in the news that the upcoming MLB The Show 22 will be joining Game Pass on day one. There’s definitely a theme developing here…

With Microsoft’s subscription service amassing over 25 million users, Game Pass doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of slowing. Following the announcement of Microsoft acquiring game publisher Activision Blizzard, It revealed that before long, Activision’s back catalogue will make its way onto the service:

"Upon close, we will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalogue," Xbox head Phil Spencer wrote, in a press release.

While Nintendo revealed its Nintendo Switch N64 Online expansion pack, PlayStation has been relatively quiet on the subscription front. Yet with PS Now Cards being pulled from shops, many are speculating that PlayStation will soon be attempting its own version of Game Pass. As gaming increasingly looks as though it will follow the Netflix model, the acquisitions will likely keep coming.

