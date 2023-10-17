Fast travel in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is incredible, but some players would still rather swing around the city

The fast travel in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is incredible, but some fans would still rather swing around New York City as Peter Parker or Miles Morales.

We're days away from playing Insomniac's Spidey sequel, and seeing a glimpse of its fast travel has got fans even more excited to explore the city. As you can see from the tweet below, one of the most praised features of the upcoming game is its fast travel. It's pretty incredible how fast the PS5 can transport either Peter or Miles from one side of New York City to the other and how seamless of an experience it is.

"Fast Travel on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is amazing!!" one Twitter user shared along with the clip below. "This looks INCREDIBLE," another said, marveling at the same clip. "Just godly transitions my god," another impressed fan has added . Others have tried to figure out how Insomniac can create such a smooth transition, with one fan theorizing that the loading takes place while you're holding down the button preparing to travel - this hasn't been confirmed, though.

Another look at Spider-Man 2's insane fast-travel system.The fact that you can travel to any location, even the opposite corner of the map, with ZERO loading is absolutely mind-boggling.Definitely the most seamless fast-travel system I've seen.pic.twitter.com/StOVtFgFklOctober 16, 2023

Although the fast travel is impressive and will probably come in handy a lot, many Marvel's Spider-Man 2 players have sworn off using it in the upcoming game. "I’m not using no f****** fast travel when I’m SPIDER-MAN," one Twitter user has said , and you know what, I get it. "What's the point of having a super immersive web-slinging mechanic…if there's Fast Travel?" another has pointed out.

Speaking of swinging around New York City, last month it was revealed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has fall damage - for when throwing yourself off skyscrapers isn't quite dangerous enough. Thankfully, there is an option to switch this off in the game's settings so that gliding through the city is a much more serene experience.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release exclusively for the PS5 on October 20, 2023.