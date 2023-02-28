Fast 10 director Louis Leterrier breaks down Jason Momoa's villain in exclusive new look

In the upcoming Fast 10, Jason Momoa’s vengeful and explosive new villain Dante has Dom and the Fast family in his sights. Speaking in the latest issue of Total Film magazine (opens in new tab), which features Renfield on the cover, director Louis Leterrier breaks down the new character, and what he wants in the latest sequel.

Describing Dante, and the actor who plays him, as "pure chaos", Momoa’s villain is unpredictable and obsessed in a way that puts Dom on the back foot. "Dante is in awe of Dom," Leterrier says. "He’s analyzed him. There’s nowhere to hide, because he knows Dom better than he knows himself. Dom truly meets his match with Dante."

Leterrier adds that Fast 5 will be essential viewing to contextualize Dante as well. This is because Fast 10 will flashback to the film’s iconic Rio safe heist with a Rashomon-style perspective shift, revealing that Jason Momoa’s Dante was there all along, and working to stop Dom and Brian stealing his family’s safe.

"Family goes both ways," explains Leterrier of the motivation behind his film’s flamboyant villain. "There’s family on your side. There’s also family on the other person’s side. When the family that was your super-strength becomes your Achilles’ heel, it’s where you’re going to get wounded the most."

