Far Cry comes to comic books in new Dark Horse series

art from the cover to Far Cry: Rite of Passage #1

Dark Horse Comics and game publisher Ubisoft are teaming up to expand the universe of the hit game series Far Cry into comic books with Far Cry: Rite of Passage, a three-issue series that launches May 19.

cover to Far Cry: Rite of Passage #2 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

"Bringing in fan-favorite villains, Far Cry: Rite of Passage is a gritty tale of the intricate road that leads to the ascension to power," reads Dark Horse's description.

The comic book follows Far Cry 6's main antagonist Antón Castillo (voiced by Giancarlo Esposito in the game) and his son in a series of stories in a story format that connects to the previous games in the franchise.

"The story kicks off as President Antón Castillo's only son, Diego, has just turned 13. But this birthday is more than a celebration—it's a rite of passage. Antón wishes to teach Diego important lessons in leadership and recounts cautionary tales he has heard about the undoing of three legendary men: Vaas Montenegro, a pirate, Pagan Min, a dictator, and Joseph Seed, a preacher."

The series is written by Bryan Edward Hill (Angel), illustrated by Geraldo Borges (Angel), colored by Micheal Atiyeh (Halo: Escalation), and lettered by Comicraft (God of War). Covers (seen here in our gallery) are illustrated by Matt Taylor.

Image 1 of 3 cover to Far Cry: Rite of Passage #3 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) Image 2 of 3 cover to Far Cry: Rite of Passage #1 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) Image 3 of 3 cover to Far Cry: Rite of Passage #2 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

"Thanks to a wonderful collaboration with Dark Horse, we are thrilled to share with our fans the very first Far Cry comic series," says Marie-Joëlle Paquin, product director on Far Cry in the announcement. "Through Bryan and Geraldo's amazing work, we'll get a fresh look into our beloved villains' dark pasts. We can't wait for everyone to fall down this rabbit hole with us."

While this is the first Far Cry comic book, it's not the first comic book connection in the franchise. Finding comic books was a sidequest in Far Cry 5.

You a Far Cry fan? Here's everything you need to know about Far Cry 6.