Fantastic Four movie adds Moon Knight producers

We have found out precious little about Marvel Studios’ upcoming Fantastic Four movie since its reveal back in 2020, but its first wave of creative talent has just been confirmed.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater reveals two of his producing team on the MCU Disney Plus series – Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin – are onboard for the Fantastic Four movie, which is currently undated.

Discussions are already well underway too: "My execs on Moon Knight are the same guys who are running Fantastic Four, so we had a lot of talks about it," Slater said.

Slater, who has a writing credit on 2015’s Fantastic Four – a critical and commercial failure – joked that he’s not going to put his name forward for the writing gig this time around.

"I was like, 'I'm not going to pitch you for anything, because honestly you don't need my stink on it," he said.

Fantastic Four previously had Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts attached to helm the project, but he has since departed. Fans have been clamoring for several names to replace him as director, including Bryce Dallas Howard and John Krasinski.

With producers installed, attention will likely surely turn to casting Marvel’s First Family. Someone who is likely going to be in the conversation (spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) is Krasinski, who briefly portrayed Earth-838’s version of Reed Richards in the Doctor Strange sequel.

