Fans think a new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game is on the way thanks to new website

Pokemon fans think a new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game could be on the way thanks to a new website dedicated to Pokemon Day.

As spotted by ComicBook (opens in new tab), a datamine of the new Pokemon Together website (opens in new tab) - which seems to be gearing up for Pokemon Day on February 27 - has potentially revealed a new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game is in the works.

As shared by Twitter user, and Universo Nintendo editor-in-chief, @necrolipe, it looks like the new website mentions developer Spike Chunsoft in its code, the studio behind the previous Pokemon Mystery Dungeon games.

Spike Chunsoft…+Pokémon…Mystery Dungeon (?)🤨 pic.twitter.com/ft2b7UMkhSFebruary 15, 2023

Although there's no guarantee that this means anything, it wouldn't be too surprising if we did get a Pokemon Mystery Dungeon-related announcement during the Pokemon Day festivities, especially since just last year Nintendo actually asked fans if they want a new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game .

If this does turn out to be the case though, we're keeping our fingers crossed for a new Super Mario Odyssey game in the near future as Nintendo also recently asked fans a series of questions about the game via email several years after it was released.

Other than a potential Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game, the new website doesn't give us very much to go off of. There's already speculation about what could be announced - if anything - during the Pokemon Day celebrations though, with some fans (opens in new tab) hoping that Nintendo will re-release the classic Game Boy/GBA games, such as Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, via Nintendo Switch Online.