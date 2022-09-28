Nintendo is asking fans if they want a new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game

Nintendo is asking fans whether they want a new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game in a new survey.

As spotted on Reddit (opens in new tab), Nintendo is sending out surveys asking what kind of games Pokemon fans want to see in the future. According to the post, the survey was sent out randomly via email to those who have signed up for Nintendo's mailing list.

The question that's got Pokemon fans excited reads: "Which kind(s) of Pokemon game(s) would you like to play in the future?" Below this, various options are displayed. First up, Nintendo asks if fans want another game like Pokemon Go before giving them the option for "a new type of Pokemon game set in an open world" like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet . There's also an option for a game like Pokemon Sword and Shield , or another remake like Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl from last year.

The option that's piqued a lot of fans' interest though is: "A new entry in an existing spin-off series (eg: Pokemon Mystery Dungeon, New Pokemon Snap)." Although this should be taken with a grain of salt - just because Nintendo has asked doesn't mean it's going to happen - it's still an exciting prospect that another Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game could potentially be on the table at Nintendo HQ.

If you didn't know, the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon series began way back in 2005 with Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team and Red Rescue Team for the Nintendo DS. The latest entry in the spin-off series is Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX for the Nintendo Switch which released in 2020. Unlike the traditional Pokemon games, Mystery Dungeon is actually a roguelike that sees players battling their way through a dungeon with their Pokemon.