Super Mario Odyssey fans want a sequel so bad that an email from Nintendo has got their hopes up

Speculation surrounding a Super Mario Odyssey sequel has increased after Nintendo sent out an email about the game, five years after its release.

As highlighted by Twitter user @ NintyPrime (opens in new tab), Nintendo customers are receiving emails from the company about Super Mario Odyssey. This is probably nothing more than a promotional email, but what's strange is that Nintendo has sent out an email dedicated to a game that has received minimal extra support in the years since its launch.

Uh... Nintendo is emailing me and others about Mario Odyssey in 2023. They REALLY want us to play the game again...I wonder why? ;) pic.twitter.com/SV683J8CaVJanuary 17, 2023 See more

The content of the email is just information about the game that's supposed to prompt players to go back and play it. It also features a few questions for fans such as "did you visit every Kingdom?" or "how many Power Moons did you find?" Unfortunately, it's not as clear cut as: "Would you like a new Super Mario Odyssey game?" To which the answer would probably be a resounding yes.

While this might just be a promotional email, it wouldn't be the first time Nintendo has tested the waters by sending out marketing emails. As pointed out by this Reddit user (opens in new tab), Nintendo actually sent out emails about WarioWare: Get it Together before announcing the game's release in 2021. Not to mention the Nintendo survey that literally asked fans what kind of Pokemon game they'd like to see next .

Naturally, this has got a lot of people excited about the prospect of a new Super Mario Odyssey game, myself included. It's also possible that Nintendo's email could be a hint towards future DLC or maybe just a way of getting people interested in some of Mario's previous games, what with Super Mario World soon to open in Universal Studios Hollywood and the Super Mario Bros Movie on the horizon.