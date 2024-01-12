Family Guy creator claims Epic somehow couldn't afford Peter Griffin's actual body for Fortnite

Family Guy's creator has claimed Epic Games "didn't have the budget" to replicate Peter Griffin's actual body in Fortnite.

Seth MacFarlane recently spoke to IGN, in the clip just below, about Peter Griffin's entrance into the world of Fortnite last year in December. "I had to have somebody explain to me what the fuck Fortnite is," MacFarlane said, before joking that someone explaining something to him accounts for the vast majority of his career.

MacFarlane then commented on Griffin's in-game appearance, after the interviewer mentioned that he's a particular tough character to take down. "He's very muscular in there, right?" MacFarlane said, before revealing he was "told that they didn't have the budget to create his actual body."

According to MacFarlane, what Epic actually did was just stick Griffin's head on another character's body. It's not really clear whether MacFarlane's referring to one Fortnite character in particular, or just a generic character model that Epic worked from to build out their in-game models.

What MacFarlane is ultimately talking about here is Peter Griffin's very swole entrance into Fortnite. A little teaser trailer preceded the character's entrance to the battle royale shooter last year, and basically explained that he had set out a training regimen to make him ready for violence on your TV screen.

MacFarlane says this transformation was down to Epic not actually having the budget for Griffin's TV body, rather than a creative decision. I'd point out that Epic has more money than plenty of countries on the face of the Earth, but perhaps it's more of a budgeting issue than having actual money available. And besides, there is some TV precedent for shredded Peter Griffin, a slightly different version of whom notably appeared in an older episode of Family Guy after some extreme plastic surgery.

